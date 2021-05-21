Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $114.43 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average is $93.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

