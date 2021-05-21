Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 64,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 13,212.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $134.81 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.