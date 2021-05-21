Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $166,229,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after buying an additional 416,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after buying an additional 322,495 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 283,129 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

