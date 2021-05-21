Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 53,465 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after buying an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WestRock by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $204,694,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,964,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after buying an additional 1,239,906 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67. WestRock has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

