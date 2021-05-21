Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 53,465 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WestRock by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $204,694,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in WestRock by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $57.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

