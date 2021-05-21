TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.36.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

In other news, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

