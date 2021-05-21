Turmalina Metals (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) shares traded up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 109,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 96,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBXXF)

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project, located in San Juan Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Turmalina Copper Corp.

