Truist Securiti Comments on NeoGames S.A.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for NeoGames in a research note issued on Sunday, May 16th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NGMS. Truist increased their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NeoGames has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

NGMS stock opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.08. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NeoGames by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $227,000.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

