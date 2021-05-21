Truist Securiti Comments on Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28).

MRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $561.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.