TRON Hits One Day Volume of $2.65 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and $2.65 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001047 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001799 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001996 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

