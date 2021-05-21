Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,140. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

Several analysts have commented on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

