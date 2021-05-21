Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

BOXE opened at GBX 1.27 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.25. Tritax EuroBox has a one year low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.34 ($0.02).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

