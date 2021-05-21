Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 119,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 596% from the average daily volume of 17,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Separately, Barclays raised Tritax Big Box REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

