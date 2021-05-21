Tripio (TRIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.79 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Tripio has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $657,773.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tripio has traded down 38.3% against the dollar. One Tripio coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00071387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.01060701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00058248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.85 or 0.09364864 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

