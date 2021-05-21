Trinity Biotech (TRIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a positive return on equity of 277.50%.

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $68.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.91.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

