TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.50.

TNET traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.16. The company had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,423. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.76.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $2,099,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $466,169.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $923,363.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,724 shares in the company, valued at $18,261,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,846 shares of company stock worth $5,970,574. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.