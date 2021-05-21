Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TMQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trilogy Metals to C$3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$3.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.77, a quick ratio of 13.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$477.61 million and a P/E ratio of -27.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.66. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.90 and a 1 year high of C$3.44.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

