Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Increased to C$15.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$14.50 price objective (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.19.

Shares of TCN opened at C$12.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.36. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$7.59 and a 12 month high of C$13.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.15.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$172.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

