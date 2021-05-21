Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price increased by Barclays from $104.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.72.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $97.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.21. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,023. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Trex by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trex by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Trex by 279.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,056,000 after purchasing an additional 531,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.