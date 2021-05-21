Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Trevena reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02.

TRVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.

Shares of TRVN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.75. 9,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,086. The stock has a market cap of $285.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. Trevena has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Trevena by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Trevena by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Trevena by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

