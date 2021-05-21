Trellis Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5,622.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,339,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000.

IWC stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.19. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,048. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $159.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.59.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

