Trellis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.9% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA remained flat at $$51.86 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 114,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,635,842. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $52.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.