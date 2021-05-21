Trellis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 228.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,173. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.48 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.