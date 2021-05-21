TravelNote (TVNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,097.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 33.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $23,420.55 and $1,097.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TravelNote has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00064130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00388957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00202046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004083 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.37 or 0.00926284 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00029838 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

