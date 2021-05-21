Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $716,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $180.45 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $79.46 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.27 and a 200 day moving average of $155.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.73.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

