Traders Purchase High Volume of US Foods Call Options (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 23,426 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,093% compared to the typical volume of 1,068 call options.

NYSE USFD opened at $37.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 142,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,538,652 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,545,000 after purchasing an additional 448,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,807 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,749,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,063,000 after acquiring an additional 957,875 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

