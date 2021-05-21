Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 9,145 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 13,969% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 188.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth $304,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ING Groep by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,881,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,925,000 after acquiring an additional 321,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.