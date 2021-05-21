Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,925 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,297% compared to the average volume of 145 call options.

In related news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,476.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 67,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,428,826.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,224 shares of company stock worth $3,676,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $673.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.26.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

