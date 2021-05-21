Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $101 million-$104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.05 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.37. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,769. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $10,209,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

