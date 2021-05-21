Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to C$42.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.75 to C$42.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Shares of TRMLF opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

