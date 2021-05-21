Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Total from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

TOT stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. Total has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.45.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

