Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Position Reduced by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter.

TPZ stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,693. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

