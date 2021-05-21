TopBuild’s (BLD) In-Line Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $234.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLD. Truist raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.07.

NYSE BLD opened at $200.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.93. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $101.75 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $37,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

