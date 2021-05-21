Todd M. Bluedorn Sells 6,936 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LII stock opened at $343.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.14 and a twelve month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lennox International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.42.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

