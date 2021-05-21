TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Hits $3.92 on Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 41.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 21st. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00009539 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $209.50 million and $14.38 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00072333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00017045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.32 or 0.01082815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00058367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.94 or 0.09441464 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

