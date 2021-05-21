Tidal Finance Price Down 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $292,181.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00074890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00018200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.01178015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00060614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.51 or 0.09920673 BTC.

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

