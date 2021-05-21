Thrive Token (THRT) Market Cap Achieves $168,293.37

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Thrive Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $168,293.37 and approximately $921.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $432.04 or 0.01060812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.65 or 0.09383477 BTC.

Thrive Token Coin Profile

Thrive Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

