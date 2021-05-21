Thomas E. Hale Sells 13,515 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $246,243.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SVMK stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. SVMK Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVMK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SVMK by 136.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

