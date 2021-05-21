Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.70, for a total transaction of $132,224.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,365,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VeriSign stock opened at $222.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.55. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $224.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $733,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 234,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,659,000 after buying an additional 109,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

