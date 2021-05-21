THETA (THETA) Market Capitalization Tops $6.95 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 21st. One THETA coin can now be bought for approximately $6.95 or 0.00016917 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, THETA has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion and $485.54 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00071806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.38 or 0.01074933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00058181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.68 or 0.09387601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00097559 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

