The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.16. The Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after acquiring an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after acquiring an additional 120,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,900,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $24.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

