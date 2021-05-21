The Transfer Token Price Tops $15.57 on Exchanges (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $3.57 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for $15.57 or 0.00038097 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,131,808 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars.

