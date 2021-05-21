The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Announces $0.97 Dividend

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) declared a dividend on Friday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.9659 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of SGPYY opened at $39.21 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

