The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives $148.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,178,501 shares of company stock worth $293,213,316. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $32,829,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 314,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.37. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $111.43 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

