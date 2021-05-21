The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,573 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $94,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,178,501 shares of company stock worth $293,213,316 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.97. The company had a trading volume of 88,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $337.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.43 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

