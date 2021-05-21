The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,369 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Lincoln National worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lincoln National by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LNC opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.07. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

