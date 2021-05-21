The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,094 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,094 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LKQ were worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in LKQ by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,073,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $51.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

