The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 54.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,017 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $3,416,297.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,753 shares of company stock valued at $24,920,547 over the last ninety days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSHD opened at $82.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average of $123.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.37 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

