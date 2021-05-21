The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.38 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after buying an additional 655,903 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,276,000 after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,222,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

