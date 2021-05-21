The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $12.67 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Leidos were worth $12,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus lowered their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

